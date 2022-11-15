DSC Advisors, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

900 NORTH MICHIGAN AVENUE CHICAGO, IL 60611

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 94 stocks valued at a total of $97.00Mil. The top holdings were CVS(10.83%), ABC(9.07%), and BMRN(7.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DSC Advisors, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 352,500 shares in NAS:RCM, giving the stock a 6.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.8 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, R1 RCM Inc traded for a price of $8.5 per share and a market cap of $3.54Bil. The stock has returned -66.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, R1 RCM Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 141.67, a price-book ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 160,000-share investment in NAS:GBT. Previously, the stock had a 5.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.15 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $68.49 per share and a market cap of $4.62Bil. The stock has returned 165.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 38.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.54 and a price-sales ratio of 18.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 90,000 shares in NYSE:TEVA, giving the stock a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.84 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd traded for a price of $9.34 per share and a market cap of $10.45Bil. The stock has returned -1.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2701.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, DSC Advisors, L.P. bought 3,587 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 8,914. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/15/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $114.22 per share and a market cap of $302.86Bil. The stock has returned -66.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-book ratio of 2.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, DSC Advisors, L.P. bought 2,627 shares of NYSE:V for a total holding of 6,822. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.49.

On 11/15/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $206.86 per share and a market cap of $435.77Bil. The stock has returned -1.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-book ratio of 12.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.31 and a price-sales ratio of 15.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

