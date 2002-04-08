BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin Coffee” or the “Company”) ( LKNCY) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results before the U.S. market open on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 9:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results.

Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Mainland China Toll Free: 400-120-6115 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963-976 Conference ID: 3372204

Luckin Coffee management will answer a selection of questions from the submission list during the earnings call on November 22, 2022 at 8:00 am Eastern Time. Starting today, all shareholders will be able to submit questions to the management by visiting https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=HRKFnvgS. After registration, there will be an “Ask a Question” section on the bottom of the screen. For the earnings conference call, the management will only field investor questions that are submitted via this link prior to and during the earnings call. The Q&A platform will be open from today through the November 22nd earnings call.

The replay will be accessible through November 29, 2022, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Access Code: 3768098

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at investor.lkcoffee.com.

About Luckin Coffee Inc.

Luckin Coffee ( LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its vision to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone’s daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit investor.lkcoffee.com.

