Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Choice Properties”) (TSX: CHP.UN) announced today that the trustees of Choice Properties have declared a cash distribution for the month of November, 2022 of $0.061667 per trust unit, representing $0.74 per trust unit on an annualized basis, payable on December 15, 2022 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2022.

