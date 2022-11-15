Magnetar Financial LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1323 stocks valued at a total of $6.90Bil. The top holdings were CHNG(1.64%), CVII(1.58%), and LHCG(1.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Magnetar Financial LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,825,188 shares in NAS:WHLR, giving the stock a 0.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1.64 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc traded for a price of $1.93 per share and a market cap of $18.90Mil. The stock has returned -24.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Magnetar Financial LLC bought 8,543 shares of NAS:IRBT for a total holding of 1,500,372. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.96.

On 11/15/2022, iRobot Corp traded for a price of $52.67 per share and a market cap of $1.44Bil. The stock has returned -41.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, iRobot Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Magnetar Financial LLC bought 24,829 shares of NAS:COWN for a total holding of 1,655,454. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.75.

On 11/15/2022, Cowen Inc traded for a price of $38.55 per share and a market cap of $1.08Bil. The stock has returned 0.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cowen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Magnetar Financial LLC bought 12,529 shares of NAS:VIVO for a total holding of 2,260,688. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.99.

On 11/15/2022, Meridian Bioscience Inc traded for a price of $31.75 per share and a market cap of $1.39Bil. The stock has returned 53.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meridian Bioscience Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-book ratio of 3.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.72 and a price-sales ratio of 4.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:VAL by 7,811 shares. The trade had a 3.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.94.

On 11/15/2022, Valaris Ltd traded for a price of $67.77 per share and a market cap of $5.09Bil. The stock has returned 90.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valaris Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-book ratio of 4.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.98 and a price-sales ratio of 4.37.

