Synergies Resulting from Acquisitions Driving

Revenue Growth and Continued Margin Improvement

Company reports production advancing on 4-year, $39M contract to produce animated series for leading SVOD network and global consumer products company, as well as 7 series in production for leading broadcasters including Netflix, YouTube Kids and elsewhere

Kartoon Channel continues growth fueled by brand safety for children

Reports solid cash position and expects

to turn cash flow positive in 2023

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands”) ( GNUS), a global brand management company that creates, produces, broadcasts, and licenses entertainment content for children, today provided a business update and filed its 10Q financial report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company achieved significant top line revenue growth in the 3rd quarter of 2022, as well as a substantial reduction in operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, as a result of synergies and efficiencies from the acquisitions of WOW Unlimited Media Inc. (“WOW”), Ameba channel, and the investment in the German children’s media giant, YFE. Specifically, revenue for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 951% to $19.7 million, compared to $1.9 million for the same quarter last year. Results continue to be positively impacted by the WOW acquisition completed earlier this year, which delivered in-house animation production capabilities through WOW’s Mainframe Studios, while expanding Genius Brands’ distribution platform through WOW’s Frederator Network, generating 1 billion views per month, and over 2,500 advertiser supported channels, making it the largest animation-focused multi-channel network on YouTube. In addition to Shaq’s Garage/Baby Shaq, already in production through independent partners, Mainframe Studios adds new in house production capacity with seven series in production for Netflix, YouTube Kids and elsewhere. The company also expects increasing benefit from the significant synergies, efficiencies and economies of scale of the combined organizations.

Mainframe Studios is progressing with production on the largest production commitment in its history, a 4-year, $39 million contract, initiated last year to produce an animated series for a leading subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) network and a global consumer products company, which is expected to be announced in the first half of 2023. The company also continues to advance on a number of other global collaborations which it believes will support further revenue growth and profitability in 2023, with production services on hit titles including CocoMelon (shorts), Barbie: It Takes Two, Octonauts: Above & Beyond (recently nominated for two Children’s and Family Emmys), as well as original IP titles including DreamWorks Team Zenko Go, The Guava Juice Show and Frederator Studios’ Bee and PuppyCat.

Concurrently, Kartoon Channel! has continued to grow both domestically in the United States and around the world in the 3rd quarter, growing both its content catalog and its global distribution footprint. The app saw 124% growth in monthly unique viewers from Q2 to Q3. Kartoon Channel! expects to continue steadily adding both new ad-supported and subscription viewers, under a disciplined and profit-driven model, fueled by its brand positioning of being a safe viewing platform for children. In addition, Kartoon Channel! extended its Spafax Inflight Entertainment partnership, already available on Jet Blue, adding British Airways and Qatar Airways, among others. Internationally during the 3rd quarter, Kartoon Channel! Worldwide has added its program service in Germany, Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines.

Looking ahead, the Company expects to turn cash flow positive in 2023. To that end, Genius Board of Directors member, Tony Thomopoulos, former President of ABC Broadcasting, United Artists Pictures, and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, was recently assigned operational oversite of profitability for each of the company’s business units.

The company remains highly encouraged by the outlook for its upcoming production and consumer products programs Shaq’s Garage/Baby Shaq, and its recently announced series, Wolfgang Puck’s Secret Chef Academy. The company signed a 20-year deal with Disney and Marvel in June to license Stan Lee’s likeness in upcoming entertainment, and looks forward to announcing meaningful updates on the Stan Lee Universe brand leading up to his 100th birthday on December 28th.

The assets in house, as well as those being developed, are expected to contribute to long-term revenue growth, as the Company advances towards its goal of positive cash flow and sustainable, growing profitability in 2023 and beyond.

As of September 30, 2022, Genius Brands had current assets of $143.6 million, working capital of $32.4 million, and total stockholders’ equity of $128.5 million. The Company believes it is well funded, and has significant capital for the foreseeable future, to support its goal of turning cash flow positive in 2023.

Complete financial results are available in the Company’s Form 10-Q, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and is available on the Company’s website: https://ir.gnusbrands.com/sec-filings

