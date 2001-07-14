Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company®, today announced the availability of the latest version of its compliance recording integration with Microsoft Teams. Verint Interaction Recording™ helps heavily regulated businesses such as financial and healthcare institutions and government agencies manage the complexities of regulatory compliance across all the communication modes used in Microsoft Teams calls and meetings. The solution was Certified for Microsoft Teams in October.

A secure compliance recording solution, Verint Interaction Recording centrally captures, stores, retrieves, and analyzes Teams voice calling, chat, screen sharing, video conferencing, and other modes of collaboration across front, middle, and back-office environments.

Part of the Verint Customer Engagement Platform, Verint Interaction Recording enables captured Teams interactions to be managed in a single application – together with data from other sources – by Verint+Engagement+Data+Management%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (EDM) and stored in the Verint Engagement Data Hub™. Verint EDM consolidates and harmonizes customer interactions from a wide variety of Verint and third-party sources, as well as historical archives. The EDM solution brings together the management of disparate interaction data into one application and breaks down the data silos that complicate data management, governance, and compliance. This helps data analysis reveal new insights from the comprehensive, cohesive, and holistic view of customer engagement that is held in the Engagement Data Hub.

“The combination of hybrid work, complex compliance regulations and increased adoption of collaboration platforms like Teams creates the perfect storm for organizations to have to manage and make sense of the multitude of interactions and communications streams being used in highly regulated industries,” says Verint’s David Singer, vice president, go-to-market strategy. “Verint Interaction Recording helps organizations leverage the latest digital collaboration channels while enabling them to take a total quality approach and ensure compliance with industry regulations and international banking standards.”

“For customers in heavily regulated industries, the ability to implement automatic, policy-based recording and storage of Microsoft Teams calls and meetings is crucial. The Verint Interaction Recording integration with Teams helps ensure an organization’s data is secured, protected, and compliant,” said Pete Daderko, director of product marketing, Microsoft Teams.

The Verint Interaction Recording solution is available in the Microsoft Azure+Marketplace. Visit Verint+Interaction+Recording to learn more.

