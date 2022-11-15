QVT Financial LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1177 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS New York, NY 10036

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $1.24Bil. The top holdings were ROIV(33.60%), MP(30.06%), and NXST(2.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were QVT Financial LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

QVT Financial LP reduced their investment in NYSE:MP by 2,290,327 shares. The trade had a 5.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.69.

On 11/15/2022, MP Materials Corp traded for a price of $34.36 per share and a market cap of $6.10Bil. The stock has returned -25.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MP Materials Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-book ratio of 4.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.26 and a price-sales ratio of 12.49.

During the quarter, QVT Financial LP bought 88,367 shares of NAS:CHK for a total holding of 184,299. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.95.

On 11/15/2022, Chesapeake Energy Corp traded for a price of $99.19 per share and a market cap of $13.29Bil. The stock has returned 73.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chesapeake Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.95.

The guru sold out of their 712,618-share investment in NYSE:EURN. Previously, the stock had a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.23 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Euronav NV traded for a price of $19.09 per share and a market cap of $3.87Bil. The stock has returned 87.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Euronav NV has a price-book ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.79 and a price-sales ratio of 6.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 29,826-share investment in NYSE:HD. Previously, the stock had a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $295.18 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $306.92 per share and a market cap of $314.20Bil. The stock has returned -15.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-book ratio of 1328.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 16,000-share investment in ARCA:SPY. Previously, the stock had a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $395.76 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $395.12 per share and a market cap of $368.50Bil. The stock has returned -14.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-book ratio of 3.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

