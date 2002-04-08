LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – As Russia’s losses mount in the war for Ukraine, it is feared that Putin will become desperate enough to use dirty, tactical or strategic nuclear weapons against Ukraine or its allies, plunging the world into a nuclear war. During these uncertain times, US Nuclear’s radiation monitoring products provide invaluable safety and protection, helping people stay safe from radioactive exposure and contamination while also safeguarding against the deployment of nuclear bomb materials.

Putin has made repeated threats to use nuclear force since the invasion of Ukraine began, and has even threatened to destroy London, the capitol of our NATO ally England, which would surely bring on a terrible war between Russia and Ukraine’s allies. Russia has experienced significant losses that continue to pile up, the most recent being the loss of the key city of Kherson following the liberation by Ukraine, and the fear is that Putin will get desperate and resort to nuclear weapons. In recent weeks, Russia has conducted nuclear weapons exercises including the testing of a nuclear-powered torpedo.

Detonation of a nuclear weapon would result in significant death and destruction in addition to spreading radioactive contamination that can cause severe damage to lungs, liver, and other vital organs, and cause many types of cancer, birth defects, and reproductive harm. Fortunately, US Nuclear has many innovative radiation monitoring products that can help protect people in such an event, including:

Vehicle, Personnel, and Clothing monitors that can detect ultra low levels of radioactive contamination, allowing people to monitor and clean contaminated items and clothing, as well as stay away from contaminated areas

Food monitors to detect radioactive contamination on or inside food products, which is necessary to reduce the ingestion of radioactive fallout and contamination that has entered the food chain in various ways (i.e., animals grazing on plants growing in the radioactive soil)

Water monitors to measure all types of radioactive contamination in drinking and ground water, in real-time, continuously

DroneRAD product line, including drone-mounted sensors for measuring airborne radioactive contamination, radioactive hot-spots, toxic chemicals, and biological hazards, with the data automatically overlaid on a color-coded map that is easy to understand

As fears of nuclear war mount, Ukraine, European countries, and people from all over the world are deploying US Nuclear’s equipment to help keep them safe.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Richard Landry, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: [email protected]

http://usnuclearcorp.com

http://tech-associates.com

http://overhoff.com



