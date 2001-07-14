Iteris%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a four-year contract from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), a member of The+Eastern+Transportation+Coalition+%28TETC%29, for use of its ClearGuide® solution to improve mobility throughout the state.

ClearGuide enables the analysis and visualization of traffic data to improve roadway mobility and safety. Extensive coverage throughout North Carolina will provide NCDOT and its partner agencies with an easy-to-use dynamic service to analyze traffic data throughout the state.

Under the terms of the four-year agreement, Iteris will provide NCDOT with powerful ClearGuide features, including bottleneck detection and alerts; dynamic maps to support detailed traffic analysis; features to help identify and mitigate congestion; animations to analyze events and optimize response plans; historical trend reports and dynamic congestion charts to track reliability and support planning; dashboards for monitoring trends; and easy, customizable analysis of major roadways for a wide range of Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSM&O) applications.

The ClearGuide solution is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

“We’re happy to be contributing to making North Carolina’s roads safer and more efficient,” said Scott Perley, vice president, Performance Analytics at Iteris. “With ClearGuide, NCDOT can apply our technology to produce real-time and historical visualizations to identify and improve problem areas.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” “will,” "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the awarded contract and the benefits and impacts of our ClearGuide solution. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide our services and solutions in a cost-efficient manner; government funding and budgetary delays, issues and timing; the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures; challenges in the development of software-based solutions generally; and the impact of influences and general economic, political, environment, and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

