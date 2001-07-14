ROCCAT, Turtle+Beach+Corporation’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) award-winning PC gaming peripherals brand, today announced the launch of its affordable, all-purpose %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3EKone+Air+Wireless+Ergonomic+Gaming+Mouse%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E. With many professionals and gamers now balancing work and game time, the Kone Air is the perfect solution, combining ROCCAT’s ergonomic Kone shape in a versatile mouse suitable for getting through everyday productivity as well as securing a win for your squad. ROCCAT’s ergonomic Kone mouse shape has been perfected over 15 years of research and development to deliver ultimate comfort, and the Kone Air adds ROCCAT’s Stellar Wireless technology to manage wireless signal strength and battery life for optimal performance. This includes lag-free 2.4GHz wireless for fast-paced gaming, or a reliable Bluetooth® connection for productivity and reduced power consumption. Additionally, PC gamers can remove one of the Kone Air’s two AA batteries to adjust the weight of the mouse for faster movement, or use both batteries and Bluetooth to achieve a mind-blowing 800+ hours of battery life. ROCCAT’s Kone Air mouse comes in Black or Arctic White and is available now for $69.99 (£59.99/€69.99) MSRP at www.roccat.com and participating retailers worldwide.

“ROCCAT’s perfected Kone shape ensures ultimate comfort during the most intense gaming sessions as well as the most intense work sessions,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager of PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “Whether you’re gaming, creating content, or working on your latest project at work or school, the Kone Air’s comfortable shape, adjustable weight and battery life, and multi-button design make it a great option to become your everyday mouse.”

The Kone Air also features ROCCAT’s Titan Optical Switches which provide instantaneous, light-based actuation and incredible durability with a 100 million click life cycle, offering a competitive edge game after game. Enjoy pinpoint accuracy and endless skill shots with ROCCAT’s Owl-Eye 19K DPI Optical Sensor, paired with heat-treated pure PTFE glides for smooth movement across any surface.

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all gamers. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for every type of gamer, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. In 2021, Turtle Beach expanded the best-selling brand beyond headsets and successfully launched the first of its groundbreaking game controllers and gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

