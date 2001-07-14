Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 2022 U.S. Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. On that day at approximately 8:40 a.m. ET, Robert Falzon, vice chairman, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat.

Interested parties may listen to the presentation through a live audio webcast on Prudential Financial’s Investor Relations website at investor.prudential.com. Please log on at least 15 minutes early to register and download and install any necessary software.

A replay will be available on the Investor Relations website through December 20, 2022.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE%3A+PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help make lives better and create financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005369/en/