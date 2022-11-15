Silver Point Capital L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $1.36Bil. The top holdings were GPOR(55.86%), FYBR(16.33%), and DEN(13.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Silver Point Capital L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Silver Point Capital L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:DEN by 2,504,500 shares. The trade had a 11.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.64.

On 11/15/2022, Denbury Inc traded for a price of $92.3 per share and a market cap of $4.60Bil. The stock has returned 7.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Denbury Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-book ratio of 3.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.34 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The guru established a new position worth 2,975,000 shares in NYSE:BHC, giving the stock a 1.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.95 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Bausch Health Companies Inc traded for a price of $7.14 per share and a market cap of $2.59Bil. The stock has returned -73.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bausch Health Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 616,185-share investment in NAS:ASTL. Previously, the stock had a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.93 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Algoma Steel Group Inc traded for a price of $6.59 per share and a market cap of $684.99Mil. The stock has returned -44.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Algoma Steel Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.00, a price-book ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.47 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

Silver Point Capital L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:PCG by 138,000 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.71.

On 11/15/2022, PG&E Corp traded for a price of $14.46 per share and a market cap of $28.74Bil. The stock has returned 17.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PG&E Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-book ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 106,000 shares of NAS:IHRT for a total holding of 4,880,724. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.65.

On 11/15/2022, iHeartMedia Inc traded for a price of $8.15 per share and a market cap of $1.17Bil. The stock has returned -63.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, iHeartMedia Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.02.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

