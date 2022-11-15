KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 119 stocks valued at a total of $476.00Mil. The top holdings were KCCA(8.53%), AAPL(4.70%), and SPLG(3.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 994,290-share investment in NYSE:CNR. Previously, the stock had a 4.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.57 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc traded for a price of $24.66 per share and a market cap of $3.14Bil. The stock has returned 49.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 81,322 shares in NYSE:RRX, giving the stock a 2.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $134.35 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Regal Rexnord Corp traded for a price of $126.39 per share and a market cap of $8.36Bil. The stock has returned -23.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Regal Rexnord Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 110.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.67 and a price-sales ratio of 1.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 328,197 shares of NAS:KHC for a total holding of 346,295. The trade had a 2.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.15.

On 11/15/2022, The Kraft Heinz Co traded for a price of $36.82 per share and a market cap of $45.10Bil. The stock has returned 3.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kraft Heinz Co has a price-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.78 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 56,530 shares in NYSE:AAP, giving the stock a 1.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $182.68 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Advance Auto Parts Inc traded for a price of $183.78 per share and a market cap of $11.05Bil. The stock has returned -20.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advance Auto Parts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-book ratio of 3.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.24 and a price-sales ratio of 1.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 732,086 shares in NYSE:CWK, giving the stock a 1.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.09 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Cushman & Wakefield PLC traded for a price of $11.39 per share and a market cap of $2.57Bil. The stock has returned -39.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

