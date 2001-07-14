Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments, such as its ongoing LTL network expansion, as well as inorganic investments, including acquisitions of complementary businesses. Today, Forward announced that on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m. CST, Tom Schmitt, Chief Executive Officer, and Rebecca Garbrick, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens 24th Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

Interested parties may listen to the presentation via a live webcast by clicking here. The replay of the fireside chat will be available at the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at www.forwardaircorp.com beginning shortly after completion and will be available for approximately 90 days after the end of the presentation.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air is a leading asset-light provider of transportation services across the United States and Canada. We provide expedited less-than-truckload services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals. In addition, we offer final mile services, including delivery of heavy-bulky freight, truckload brokerage services, including dedicated fleet services; and intermodal, first-and last-mile, high-value drayage services, both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services. We are more than a transportation company. Forward is a single resource for your shipping needs. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

