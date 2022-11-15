RMB Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 464 stocks valued at a total of $2.68Bil. The top holdings were DHR(2.07%), MSFT(2.04%), and AAPL(1.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RMB Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

RMB Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHD by 1,744,795 shares. The trade had a 2.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 11/15/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $76.47 per share and a market cap of $42.44Bil. The stock has returned -0.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a price-book ratio of 3.54.

RMB Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 250,764 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/15/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $241.55 per share and a market cap of $1,800.63Bil. The stock has returned -27.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-book ratio of 10.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.39 and a price-sales ratio of 8.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

RMB Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 242,251 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.14.

On 11/15/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $266.72 per share and a market cap of $194.16Bil. The stock has returned -12.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-book ratio of 4.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.75 and a price-sales ratio of 6.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

RMB Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 288,556 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.49.

On 11/15/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $206.86 per share and a market cap of $435.77Bil. The stock has returned -1.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-book ratio of 12.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.31 and a price-sales ratio of 15.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

RMB Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CRM by 307,335 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.57.

On 11/15/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $158.66 per share and a market cap of $158.66Bil. The stock has returned -48.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 293.81, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.02 and a price-sales ratio of 5.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

