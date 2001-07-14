WM Technology, Inc. (“WM Technology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MAPS), the leading marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry, announced today that Randa McMinn has been hired and will join the Company’s executive leadership team as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

“Randa brings an immense wealth of experience to Weedmaps, and her leadership will be critical as we work to further enhance our marketplace experience for consumers while also building innovative and critical technology solutions for our retail and brand partners,” said Doug Francis, co-founder and Executive Chair of WM Technology. “I am confident that the value Randa will bring to our organization will only propel us forward as the cannabis industry enters a critical phase of growth.”

Before joining Weedmaps, McMinn spent three years as Chief Marketing Officer at Reali, a real estate and fintech startup that developed an online platform for the homeownership journey. While at Reali, McMinn launched a new value-based pricing model that increased profit margins by 30 percent and helped the company realize 3X in people growth and 4X in fee revenue growth. Prior to Reali, Randa was SVP of Marketing at Ten-X, an online commercial real estate exchange. She has an MBA from The University of Texas at Dallas, and a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“I could not be more thrilled to join the team at Weedmaps, and I look forward to working in partnership with the executive team as we navigate this still-burgeoning industry and the inevitable change ahead of us,” McMinn said. “Like so many others, I am incredibly encouraged by the shift in perspectives on the utility of cannabis, and joining Weedmaps — the market leader and pioneer for access and legalization since 2008 — made the decision even easier.”

With more than two decades of marketing leadership experience, McMinn will be responsible for leading the Weedmaps marketing team, which includes product and brand marketing, lifestyle and events, public relations and corporate communications, user acquisition, and global partnerships. She will work closely with the executive team and cross-functional leads to advance key business priorities such as Weedmaps, the Company’s cannabis marketplace for consumers, and Weedmaps for Business, a comprehensive set of SaaS and compliance software solutions for cannabis retailers and brands.

