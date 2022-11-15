RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $4.69Bil. The top holdings were ASND(16.67%), BIIB(5.34%), and CTKB(4.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 10,327 shares of NAS:VOR for a total holding of 11,131,300. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.98.

On 11/15/2022, Vor Biopharma Inc traded for a price of $4.3 per share and a market cap of $166.26Mil. The stock has returned -75.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vor Biopharma Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.92 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.62.

During the quarter, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,593,733 shares of NAS:ETNB for a total holding of 9,376,402. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.7.

On 11/15/2022, 89bio Inc traded for a price of $9.82 per share and a market cap of $456.99Mil. The stock has returned -44.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 89bio Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.49 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.33.

During the quarter, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,640,000 shares of NAS:DICE for a total holding of 6,848,911. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.88.

On 11/15/2022, DICE Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $33.23 per share and a market cap of $1.58Bil. The stock has returned 12.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DICE Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.58 and a price-sales ratio of 365.15.

The guru established a new position worth 3,220,825 shares in NAS:IMRA, giving the stock a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.79 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Imara Inc traded for a price of $4.62 per share and a market cap of $121.45Mil. The stock has returned 29.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Imara Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.12 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.65.

The guru established a new position worth 3,185,831 shares in NAS:INBX, giving the stock a 2.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.5 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Inhibrx Inc traded for a price of $32.8 per share and a market cap of $1.43Bil. The stock has returned -24.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Inhibrx Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.01 and a price-sales ratio of 271.08.

