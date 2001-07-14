Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today that it will host investor one-on-one meetings at the RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference on Wednesday, November 16 and Thursday, November 17, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. The latest investor deck of slides, which may be used to facilitate investor meetings, is accessible on the Enterprise website.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, and marine terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates on key United States inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; over 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity.

