Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 336 stocks valued at a total of $7.63Bil. The top holdings were BIL(7.94%), SHV(7.77%), and IVV(6.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Clark Capital Management Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:ITOT by 5,748,358 shares. The trade had a 6.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $87.87 per share and a market cap of $40.01Bil. The stock has returned -16.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a price-book ratio of 3.31.

During the quarter, Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. bought 1,297,008 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 1,300,210. The trade had a 6.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $396.81 per share and a market cap of $300.11Bil. The stock has returned -14.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

The guru sold out of their 1,298,218-share investment in ARCA:HDV. Previously, the stock had a 1.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.83 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Core High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $105.42 per share and a market cap of $12.39Bil. The stock has returned 10.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a price-book ratio of 3.14.

During the quarter, Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. bought 1,365,257 shares of BATS:USMV for a total holding of 1,490,823. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.77.

On 11/15/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $71.9 per share and a market cap of $29.79Bil. The stock has returned -6.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a price-book ratio of 4.00.

During the quarter, Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. bought 294,115 shares of NAS:TXN for a total holding of 426,446. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $167.7.

On 11/15/2022, Texas Instruments Inc traded for a price of $177.44 per share and a market cap of $161.04Bil. The stock has returned -4.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-book ratio of 11.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.95 and a price-sales ratio of 8.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

