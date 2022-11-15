Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 15 stocks valued at a total of $3.38Bil. The top holdings were Z(30.81%), FWONK(25.62%), and ZG(13.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 5,540,936-share investment in NAS:PLTK. Previously, the stock had a 1.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.53 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Playtika Holding Corp traded for a price of $10.05 per share and a market cap of $3.63Bil. The stock has returned -55.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Playtika Holding Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.58.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:FWONK by 943,011 shares. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.97.

On 11/15/2022, Liberty Formula One Group traded for a price of $56.67 per share and a market cap of $13.11Bil. The stock has returned -3.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Formula One Group has a price-book ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.78 and a price-sales ratio of 4.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd bought 1,699,172 shares of NYSE:COUR for a total holding of 7,686,825. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.25.

On 11/15/2022, Coursera Inc traded for a price of $13.23 per share and a market cap of $1.94Bil. The stock has returned -62.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coursera Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.34 and a price-sales ratio of 3.85.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:WMG by 339,144 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.54.

On 11/15/2022, Warner Music Group Corp traded for a price of $28.5 per share and a market cap of $14.67Bil. The stock has returned -39.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Music Group Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-book ratio of 94.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The guru sold out of their 94,543-share investment in NYSE:KMX. Previously, the stock had a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.38 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, CarMax Inc traded for a price of $73.97 per share and a market cap of $11.69Bil. The stock has returned -50.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CarMax Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-book ratio of 2.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.51 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

