DigitalOcean+Holdings%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:DOCN, Financial), the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced it is expanding its global presence with a new data center in Sydney, Australia (SYD1). This new facility will better support DigitalOcean’s current and prospective customers who are based in or have end-users in Australia and New Zealand. Sydney is the ninth global region to house a DigitalOcean data center and the fifteenth facility overall.

The SYD1 data center features the most up-to-date network architecture and is connected to DigitalOcean's private internet edge and backbone network, providing 400 Gbps of on-net access to Asia, North America, and Europe. This reduces dependency on public internet and, as a result, mitigates jitter, latency and packet loss for users. All equipment has redundant network and power connections that can route traffic smartly in case of unexpected failures, making for a reliable and secure experience.

“With hundreds of thousands of current customers using our global network today, we’re excited to expand the breadth and capability of our infrastructure to better serve small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers in Australia, New Zealand and the surrounding region,” said DigitalOcean CEO, Yancey Spruill. “This state-of-the-art data center will provide low-latency connectivity and our IaaS and PaaS productivity tools for startup businesses and SMBs in these important, rapidly growing markets.”

The cloud computing market in Australia is expected to grow 12.5%25+by+2025, with cloud spending by SMBs expected to grow marginally faster than enterprise organizations. The strong and growing technology business landscape in Australia and in particular Sydney, coupled with the telecommunications connectivity options, including submarine communications cables connecting directly to the United States and Asia, made Sydney an ideal choice for the next DigitalOcean data center.

“This new data center was built with our small business customer’s needs in mind,” said Gabe Monroy, Chief Product Officer at DigitalOcean. “Scalability, availability, and security have been top priorities for our customers and were baked into this build, ensuring that end customers always have a great and secure experience.”

The Sydney facility will provide direct connectivity to the market and improve the overall experience of end customers utilizing applications hosted on the DigitalOcean platform. SYD1 will also provide seamless peering with hyperscalers, making a multi-cloud strategy simple for SMBs and startups who utilize more than one cloud provider.

Beginning today, users can deploy droplets, spin up DigitalOcean Kubernetes clusters, provision a managed database, or utilize any other DigitalOcean product from the SYD1 region.

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so builders can spend more time creating software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, community, open source and customer support so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth.

