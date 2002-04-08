Dine-In, Online Ordering and Delivery Offerings Targeted to Accelerate Order Volume and Revenue Growth

ATLANTA, GA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RDE, Inc. ( RSTN ) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership and integration with Zuppler, an online food ordering system for restaurants, and the RMDA, the nation’s largest network of locally owned and operated food delivery companies.

Through this partnership, independent restaurants gain access to a comprehensive set of marketing, ecommerce, and delivery services that accelerate new customer acquisition and increase guest order frequency. New offerings include:

Current RDE, Inc. restaurant clients will gain access to new online ordering capabilities added to Restaurant.com, where visitors will be able to place orders for pickup or delivery. RDE, Inc. restaurant clients will also gain access to new customers and food orders through the addition of menus to the Google Food Ordering platform.



Over 20,000 Zuppler and RMDA restaurant clients will gain access to RDE, Inc.’s digital marketing services to drive dine-in business from new customers.



Delivery services will be provided through over 700 local delivery companies who are members of the Restaurant Marketing Delivery Association (RMDA), the nation’s largest network of independent food delivery providers.



RDE restaurant clients will also gain access to custom branded, fully integrated online ordering systems to control their customer relationships, own their customer data as well as drive profit and business growth. RDE, Inc.’s restaurant clients gain access to an enterprise-grade ecommerce user experience that will expand revenue and order volume in combination with the power and branding of Restaurant.com.

“Restaurants need a complete solution to drive new revenue for both dine-in and online orders, and through the partnership with Zuppler and the RMDA, RDE clients will be able to access powerful ecommerce tools and high-quality delivery services to accelerate revenue,” said Tim Miller, Vice President, Restaurant.com.

Restaurant.com offers industry-leading marketing solutions to acquire new customers and grow their consumer base. Using a geotargeted marketing approach, Restaurant.com connects hungry diners with independent restaurants to fill their empty tables.

“The Restaurant.com brand is one of the most enduring and iconic in the industry,” said Ed Barrett, Chief Growth Officer, Zuppler. “In combination, the Restaurant.com and Zuppler capabilities will help restaurants efficiently acquire new guests and inspire them to re-order for pickup or delivery; accelerating revenue and increasing profitability” added Barrett.

With over 700 locally owned and operated food delivery companies, the RMDA offers one of the largest coverage areas within the US, coupled with an experienced and tenured driver network.

“RMDA local delivery providers are known for industry-leading quality and deep commitment to customer care”, said Andrew Simmons, President, RMDA. “Through this partnership, RDE clients gain access to new tools to grow their business and improve the level of delivery services provided to their guests,” added Simmons.

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. ( RSTN ) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.rdeholdings.com and https://www.restaurant.com .

About Zuppler

Zuppler is a global software and services company supporting businesses in the food and delivery service industry by providing custom branded online ordering systems for its clients. The Zuppler tools allow restaurants and delivery service providers to control their customer relationships, own their customer data and drive profit and growth. Offerings include custom branded online ordering menus, food ordering marketplaces, Google food ordering integration, mobile apps, delivery management, marketing automation, loyalty, and more. For more information visit, www.Zuppler.com

About RMDA

The RMDA is comprised of 700 members across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the UK. Together, representing $550 million in revenue, making the organization the fourth largest food delivery fleet, behind that of Uber, DoorDash and Grubhub. For more information visit, www.thermda.org

