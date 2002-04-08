SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (: ROP) today announced that, effective February 1, 2023, Jason Conley, Roper’s Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will succeed Rob Crisci as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Neil Hunn, Roper Technologies’ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “having worked with Jason for the past eleven years, I have witnessed his leadership capabilities, business judgment, and results orientation. Jason has been integral to the enterprise’s growth, both organically and inorganically, and is uniquely qualified to take on this important role. He brings extensive experience in capital deployment, financial operations, and investor relations, with a broad and deep understanding of our business strategy, structure, and culture.”

Mr. Hunn continued, “Rob has been instrumental to Roper’s success over the past decade. He further developed our world class finance organization, provided great counsel as we deployed $20 billion of capital, and was a valued partner to me, especially during my transition into the CEO role in 2018. On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire Roper team, we thank Rob for his service and dedication to Roper. We are pleased that Rob plans to continue with us as a strategic advisor after transitioning the CFO role to Jason.” During Mr. Crisci’s tenure, Roper’s revenue more than doubled and market capitalization increased four-fold.

Mr. Crisci said, “having completed our portfolio transformation, it’s the perfect time for me to hand over the CFO reins to Jason, an excellent financial leader and highly trusted colleague. I look forward to continuing to help Neil, Jason, and the team execute on Roper’s proven strategy of compounding cash flow and shareholder returns.”

Mr. Conley, 47, joined Roper in 2006 as head of financial planning and analysis and investor relations, and from 2013 until 2017, he served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Human Resources at the Company’s Managed Health Care Associates business. In 2017 he returned to a corporate role as Roper’s Chief Accounting Officer, where he serves as a key member of the capital deployment team and leads multiple corporate functions. Mr. Conley earlier served in roles of increasing responsibility at Honeywell International and Deloitte. He earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BA from the University of Washington.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 500. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess free cash flow toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com .

