Rathbones Group PLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PORT OF LIVERPOOL BUILDING LIVERPOOL, X0 L31NW

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 413 stocks valued at a total of $8.10Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.94%), V(5.18%), and AMZN(3.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rathbones Group PLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,450,775 shares in NYSE:BSX, giving the stock a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.12 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Boston Scientific Corp traded for a price of $42.24 per share and a market cap of $60.50Bil. The stock has returned 0.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boston Scientific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 100.57, a price-book ratio of 3.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.75 and a price-sales ratio of 4.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 337,618-share investment in NAS:SBNY. Previously, the stock had a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $181.74 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Signature Bank traded for a price of $138.77 per share and a market cap of $8.73Bil. The stock has returned -55.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Signature Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-book ratio of 1.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48 and a price-sales ratio of 3.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Rathbones Group PLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BALL by 843,817 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.49.

On 11/15/2022, Ball Corp traded for a price of $55.54 per share and a market cap of $17.44Bil. The stock has returned -39.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ball Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-book ratio of 5.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.58 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Rathbones Group PLC bought 221,973 shares of NYSE:MCD for a total holding of 259,074. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $255.59.

On 11/15/2022, McDonald's Corp traded for a price of $272.27 per share and a market cap of $199.42Bil. The stock has returned 10.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.87 and a price-sales ratio of 8.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 289,325 shares in NYSE:EFX, giving the stock a 0.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $195.9 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Equifax Inc traded for a price of $197.91 per share and a market cap of $24.23Bil. The stock has returned -28.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equifax Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-book ratio of 6.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.08 and a price-sales ratio of 4.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

