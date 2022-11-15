Aureus Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 166 stocks valued at a total of $1.15Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.56%), AAPL(4.24%), and GOOGL(4.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aureus Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CME by 119,709 shares. The trade had a 1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $197.63.

On 11/15/2022, CME Group Inc traded for a price of $173.9 per share and a market cap of $62.56Bil. The stock has returned -19.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CME Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-book ratio of 2.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.97 and a price-sales ratio of 12.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 131,910 shares in NYSE:FRC, giving the stock a 1.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $153.6 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, First Republic Bank traded for a price of $123.81 per share and a market cap of $22.65Bil. The stock has returned -43.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Republic Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 56,265 shares in NAS:ALGN, giving the stock a 1.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $257.42 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Align Technology Inc traded for a price of $210.33 per share and a market cap of $16.43Bil. The stock has returned -69.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Align Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-book ratio of 4.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.72 and a price-sales ratio of 4.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ORLY by 19,184 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $699.44.

On 11/15/2022, O'Reilly Automotive Inc traded for a price of $824.92 per share and a market cap of $51.62Bil. The stock has returned 27.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.63 and a price-sales ratio of 3.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 23,559 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.83.

On 11/15/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $513.75 per share and a market cap of $480.02Bil. The stock has returned 13.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-book ratio of 6.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

