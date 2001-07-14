CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that Christine A. Leahy, president and chief executive officer, and Albert J. Miralles, senior vice president and chief financial officer, CDW, will participate in a question and answer session at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference to be held at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. MT. The session will be webcast live on investor.cdw.com. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the same website for one year following the completion of the event.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 15,000 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022, CDW generated Net sales of approximately $24 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

