UNITED BANK recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 159 stocks valued at a total of $650.00Mil. The top holdings were HUBB(10.37%), SCHP(6.51%), and IJR(5.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were UNITED BANK’s top five trades of the quarter.

UNITED BANK reduced their investment in NYSE:EMR by 149,741 shares. The trade had a 1.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.05.

On 11/15/2022, Emerson Electric Co traded for a price of $94.79 per share and a market cap of $56.05Bil. The stock has returned -0.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Emerson Electric Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-book ratio of 5.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.15 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, UNITED BANK bought 54,952 shares of NYSE:TGT for a total holding of 57,391. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.1.

On 11/15/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $173.26 per share and a market cap of $79.75Bil. The stock has returned -31.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-book ratio of 7.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, UNITED BANK bought 45,954 shares of NYSE:UPS for a total holding of 55,073. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 11/15/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $177.79 per share and a market cap of $153.77Bil. The stock has returned -13.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-book ratio of 9.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

UNITED BANK reduced their investment in NYSE:TFC by 37,778 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.11.

On 11/15/2022, Truist Financial Corp traded for a price of $46.05 per share and a market cap of $61.10Bil. The stock has returned -23.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Truist Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

UNITED BANK reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 8,781 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/15/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $148.28 per share and a market cap of $2,358.86Bil. The stock has returned -0.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-book ratio of 46.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.26 and a price-sales ratio of 6.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

