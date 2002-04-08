The Mullen FIVE EV Crossover “Strikingly Different” tour at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 10, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

BREA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today that it has successfully completed the third stop of the Mullen FIVE Strikingly Different EV Crossover Tour in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mullen continues onwards to Texas, with stops this week in Dallas and Houston.

The tour's first three stops — Pasadena, California; Anaheim, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada — were completely booked out and saw an overwhelmingly positive response from participants. Mullen had great interactions in Las Vegas, including a visit from Social Media EV influencer, Joe Fay. Joe is a well-known Tesla EV influencer with over a billion views across TikTok , YouTube, and Facebook.

“I’m completely blown away by the design, craftsmanship, and quality of the FIVE and can’t wait to get this vehicle out in front of my fans,” Fay said.

The Mullen FIVE EV Crossover vehicle on tour is equipped with a completely updated infotainment system featuring PERSONA, Mullen’s proprietary Personal Vehicle Assistant (PVA), which utilizes facial recognition technology to provide every driver with a highly personalized experience. Participants had the opportunity to interact with and witness PERSONA in action.

“This tour not only allows the public to see what Mullen has to offer and what we have been working on but also allows us to hear what the public has to say about the FIVE,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “We are gathering customer inputs from everyone on the tour and will be working on integrating the feedback gathered into the Mullen FIVE over the next few months.”

The tour is in Texas this week before it continues onwards to several southeastern states. Please visit MullenUSA.com to learn more about the upcoming Mullen FIVE “Strikingly Different” Tour.

November 2022

Dallas, Texas – Nov. 14 & 15 @ Globe Life Field — To Book Slot

Houston, Texas Nov. 18 & 19 @ Minute Maid Park — To Book Slot

December 2022

Memphis, Tennessee – Nov. 30 & Dec. 1 @ Wolfchase Galleria — To Register

Miami, Florida — Dec. 5 & 6 @ loanDepot park — To Register

Atlanta, Georgia – Dec. 10 & 11 @ Atlanta Motor Speedway — To Register

Charlotte, North Carolina – Dec. 15 & 16 @ Charlotte Motor Speedway — To Register

In Spring 2023, Mullen will launch the second leg of the “Strikingly Different” Tour with a focus on the East Coast, Midwest and northwest before finishing up in northern California. The second leg of the tour will feature the Mullen FIVE RS, which is a high-performance EV sport crossover featuring 1,100 horsepower, a top speed of 200 mph, and acceleration from 0-60 mph in just 1.9 seconds.

Mullen is offering “front row” FIVE reservation holders the first chance to experience the Mullen FIVE in person on the “Strikingly Different” U.S. tour now underway. Mullen asks interested individuals who have not already done so to book their FIVE reservations here in order to secure a priority spot on this exciting national tour. Further details and upcoming progress will be shared on Mullen’s social media platforms and with individuals who opt to stay connected here .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of premium electric vehicles (EVs) that are affordable and built entirely in the United States. With an end-to-end ecosystem that supports owners from test driving to financing and servicing through a unique hybrid dealership model, customers are supported through every aspect of EV ownership. The Mullen FIVE, the Company’s first electric crossover, is slated for delivery in 2024 and features an award-winning design and its patented PERSONA technology that utilizes facial recognition to personalize the driving experience for every individual. To learn more about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

