AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 63 stocks valued at a total of $2.53Bil. The top holdings were FTNT(6.98%), MANH(6.93%), and CYBR(5.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:ICLR by 41,888 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $217.64.

On 11/15/2022, Icon PLC traded for a price of $217.08 per share and a market cap of $17.72Bil. The stock has returned -23.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Icon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.16 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 212,514 shares of NAS:NATI for a total holding of 604,644. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.79.

On 11/15/2022, National Instruments Corp traded for a price of $40.7 per share and a market cap of $5.31Bil. The stock has returned -6.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, National Instruments Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-book ratio of 4.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.17 and a price-sales ratio of 3.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:BLKB by 123,469 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.91.

On 11/15/2022, Blackbaud Inc traded for a price of $58.48 per share and a market cap of $3.11Bil. The stock has returned -29.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackbaud Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 45.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:FTNT by 105,189 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.17.

On 11/15/2022, Fortinet Inc traded for a price of $55.52 per share and a market cap of $43.37Bil. The stock has returned -18.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortinet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 61.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.12 and a price-sales ratio of 11.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:AVAV by 54,695 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.41.

On 11/15/2022, AeroVironment Inc traded for a price of $89.6 per share and a market cap of $2.24Bil. The stock has returned -2.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AeroVironment Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1792.00, a price-book ratio of 3.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 142.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.97 and a price-sales ratio of 4.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

