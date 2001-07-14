The 2022 edition of the American+Gambling+Awards is pleased to announce Sportradar is the 2022 “Data Service Provider of the Year.” The American Gambling Awards are produced by Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry.

Sportradar, the leading global sports technology company, is an official partner of numerous leagues and federations, including the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, ICC and ITF, covering more than 890,000 events each year across 92 sports. Sportradar handles up to 30 million odds changes per minute, covering 40 languages, with 99.9% proven accuracy.

Sportradar’s data offering is of a unique breadth and depth, which is why it is the most popular live-odds service in the industry – supplying data to 98% of sportsbooks in the United States and more than 900 global sports betting operators.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group, said, “Sportradar has long been the preferred choice by operators when it comes to official data and live odds, and is very deserving of receiving the Data Service Provider of the Year award. Sportradar continues to set the standard in the online gaming industry.”

Eduard Blonk, Chief Commercial Officer of Sportradar, said, “Sportradar is honored to be named the Data Service Provider of the Year and receive the highly coveted Golden Eagle trophy from Gambling.com and the American Gambling Awards. This award is a recognition of the excellent service we offer to our customers and provides further testimony to the industry-leading work we have done this past year.”

For more information about the American Gambling Awards, including a full list of winners, please visit the awards website: www.gambling.com%2Fus%2Fawards.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group operates from offices in the United States, Ireland and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. As of October 31, 2022, the Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

About Sportradar

Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 3,700 full-time employees across 20 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes Sportradar the trusted partner of more than 1,700 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, ICC and ITF. Sportradar covers over 890,000 events annually across 92 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services offerings across the world. www.sportradar.com

