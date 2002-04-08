SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , ( BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced that New York City has placed an order for an additional 71 Beam EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging systems. This is the seventh order placed by the City and expands the City’s fleet of sustainable EV ARC™ EV charging systems to 160. The new units are flood-proof to 9.5 feet, wind-rated to 125 mph and feature an emergency power panel to serve as emergency preparedness equipment for fleet operators and first responders during grid failures and extreme weather events. The systems were purchased using the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006 which simplifies the federal procurement process and ensures best pricing; advantages which can be extended to many state and local government agencies when used for disaster recovery or preparedness purposes.



"New York City is our largest municipal customer and they continue to lead in sustainable and resilient EV charging infrastructure for their growing fleet of zero-emissions vehicles. Their EV ARC systems are rapidly deployed without digging up city streets and parking areas, without expensive upgrades to city electrical circuitry, and without concern for high utility costs, saving on City budgets,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Resiliency is very important to New York City and the EV ARC™ system’s ability to provide EV charging during grid outages and emergency power when needed by first responders is another great benefit for the city and their tax payers. Two birds with one stone.”

Each of the City’s EV ARC™ system generates and stores its own electricity, and is equipped with a Beam factory installed dual-plug EV charger from ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (: CHPT), a leading EV charging network, to power City fleet EVs. EV ARC™ systems are transportable, off-grid and require no construction, permitting or electrical work, providing City fleet vehicles with access to clean, resilient EV charging. With the increase in climate change threats as well as threats to traditional infrastructure from terrorism or nefarious state actors, Beam Global products are well-suited for municipalities and other entities that increasingly rely upon electric vehicles.

New York City hit a massive milestone as the city announced it has already met its 2025 goal of 4,000 electric vehicles in its fleet. As of September 2022, NYC had replaced around 4,050 gas-powered models with electric vehicles and has the largest electric vehicle charging network in New York State. Greenhouse gas emissions have dropped 19 percent from 2005 levels and the City has its cleanest air in the last 50 years. Brought into law through the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act), the State of New York is on a path to achieve its mandated goal of a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and to reach economy wide carbon neutrality by 2050. The state remains focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent from 1990 levels by 2050.

For more information on how local and state government entities can purchase Beam’s EV ARC™ ready-to-deploy sustainable EV charging solutions from the federal GSA contract, please contact The Beam Team at 858-799-4583 or [email protected].

*This order was made public during Beam Global’s earnings announcement on November 10, 2022

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.



Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: statements regarding the proposed acquisition, its expected benefits, the acquisition’s anticipated timing, and the anticipated future financial performance as a result of the acquisition. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that the proposed acquisition of AllCell will be completed. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

