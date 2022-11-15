Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 191 stocks valued at a total of $459.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(10.24%), BRK.B(3.55%), and VYM(3.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 45,328 shares in NYSE:FMC, giving the stock a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.95 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, FMC Corp traded for a price of $127.13 per share and a market cap of $16.01Bil. The stock has returned 21.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FMC Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-book ratio of 5.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 82,817-share investment in NYSE:POR. Previously, the stock had a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.12 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Portland General Electric Co traded for a price of $45.74 per share and a market cap of $4.08Bil. The stock has returned -3.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Portland General Electric Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 26,300 shares in NAS:ADI, giving the stock a 0.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $158.13 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Analog Devices Inc traded for a price of $161.26 per share and a market cap of $82.94Bil. The stock has returned -11.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.36 and a price-sales ratio of 7.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 73,874-share investment in ARCA:SPDW. Previously, the stock had a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.83 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $29.77 per share and a market cap of $13.04Bil. The stock has returned -18.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

During the quarter, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought 23,250 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 64,475. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.95.

On 11/15/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.17 per share and a market cap of $29.65Bil. The stock has returned -4.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

