PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 111 stocks valued at a total of $96.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.67%), HES(4.00%), and IWM(3.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 561,934 shares. The trade had a 2.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/15/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $95.7 per share and a market cap of $1,240.65Bil. The stock has returned -35.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-book ratio of 4.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.25 and a price-sales ratio of 4.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PFE by 27,812 shares. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 11/15/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $49.24 per share and a market cap of $276.40Bil. The stock has returned 2.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-book ratio of 2.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PANW by 5,659 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.19.

On 11/15/2022, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $161.73 per share and a market cap of $48.58Bil. The stock has returned -5.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 231.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 522.80 and a price-sales ratio of 8.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HES by 8,120 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.83.

On 11/15/2022, Hess Corp traded for a price of $145.51 per share and a market cap of $44.86Bil. The stock has returned 78.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hess Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-book ratio of 5.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.68 and a price-sales ratio of 4.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SEDG by 2,244 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $294.97.

On 11/15/2022, SolarEdge Technologies Inc traded for a price of $284.01 per share and a market cap of $15.87Bil. The stock has returned -21.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SolarEdge Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 139.91, a price-book ratio of 7.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 63.95 and a price-sales ratio of 5.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

