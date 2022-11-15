Zebra Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $26.00Mil. The top holdings were TA(3.25%), SCSC(2.98%), and VIR(2.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Zebra Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 15,821 shares in NAS:TA, giving the stock a 3.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.79 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, TravelCenters Of America Inc traded for a price of $49.91 per share and a market cap of $741.34Mil. The stock has returned -15.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TravelCenters Of America Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-book ratio of 0.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 12,545-share investment in NAS:CHK. Previously, the stock had a 2.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.95 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Chesapeake Energy Corp traded for a price of $99.19 per share and a market cap of $13.29Bil. The stock has returned 73.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chesapeake Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.95.

The guru established a new position worth 21,750 shares in NAS:ODP, giving the stock a 2.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.57 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, The ODP Corp traded for a price of $45.42 per share and a market cap of $2.08Bil. The stock has returned 13.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The ODP Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 31,224 shares in NAS:PDCO, giving the stock a 2.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.61 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Patterson Companies Inc traded for a price of $28.46 per share and a market cap of $2.76Bil. The stock has returned -13.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Patterson Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-book ratio of 2.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.35 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 21,000-share investment in NYSE:OVV. Previously, the stock had a 2.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.77 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Ovintiv Inc traded for a price of $55.69 per share and a market cap of $13.83Bil. The stock has returned 57.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ovintiv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

