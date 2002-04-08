JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (“Lesaka” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS:LSAK; JSE: LSK) today announced that Chris Meyer, Group CEO, will participate in a virtual panel discussion at the Credit Suisse 2022 European Private and Public Companies Financial Disruption Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 11:00 am South Africa Standard Time (SAST), which is 9:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) and 4:00 am Eastern Standard Time (EST).



About Lesaka (www.lesakatech.com)

Lesaka Technologies, (Lesaka™) is a South African Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver superior financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. Lesaka’s mission is to drive true financial inclusion for both merchant and consumer markets through offering affordable financial services to previously underserved sectors of the economy. Lesaka offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The Lesaka journey originally began as “Net1” in 1997 and later rebranded to Lesaka (2022), with the acquisition of Connect. As Lesaka, the business continues to grow its systems and capabilities to deliver meaningful fintech-enabled, innovative solutions for South Africa’s merchant and consumer markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit www.lesakatech.com for additional information about Lesaka Technologies (Lesaka™).

Investor Relations Contact:

Phillipe Welthagen

Email : [email protected]

Mobile: +27 84 512 5393

ICR

Email: [email protected]

Media Relations Contact:

Janine Bester Gertzen

Email: [email protected]