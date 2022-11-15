Haverford Financial Services, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 64 stocks valued at a total of $327.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.71%), UNH(5.41%), and CVS(5.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Haverford Financial Services, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 74,102-share investment in NAS:CMCSA. Previously, the stock had a 0.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.39 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $34.13 per share and a market cap of $147.56Bil. The stock has returned -34.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-book ratio of 1.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.53 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Haverford Financial Services, Inc. bought 16,130 shares of NYSE:NKE for a total holding of 78,268. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.65.

On 11/15/2022, Nike Inc traded for a price of $104.39 per share and a market cap of $163.33Bil. The stock has returned -37.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-book ratio of 10.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 5,392-share investment in NYSE:UNP. Previously, the stock had a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $221.28 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Union Pacific Corp traded for a price of $216.95 per share and a market cap of $133.38Bil. The stock has returned -8.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-book ratio of 11.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.27 and a price-sales ratio of 5.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Haverford Financial Services, Inc. bought 3,436 shares of NYSE:AON for a total holding of 20,577. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $282.68.

On 11/15/2022, Aon PLC traded for a price of $291.32 per share and a market cap of $60.26Bil. The stock has returned -2.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.05 and a price-sales ratio of 5.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 12,165-share investment in NAS:LOGI. Previously, the stock had a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.57 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Logitech International SA traded for a price of $61.35 per share and a market cap of $9.99Bil. The stock has returned -23.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Logitech International SA has a price-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-book ratio of 4.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

