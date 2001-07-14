Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ. The discussion will begin at 2:05 pm PT.

On Friday, December 2, 2022, Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wedbush Disruptive Finance Virtual Conference. The discussion will begin at 8:00 am PT.

The fireside chats will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.affirm.com%2F. Replays of the webcasts will be available for a limited period of time following the conferences.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.

