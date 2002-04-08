WHITEHALL, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the Company”) (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank (“Bank”), today announced an expansion into the Cincinnati market with its nineteenth banking center to be located at 7755 Montgomery Road, Suite 180, at the Redstone building in Kenwood.



This full-service office represents the first in-state location outside of Heartland’s Central Ohio footprint and complements the three Northern Kentucky banking centers (Ft. Mitchell, Ft. Thomas and Union) that were acquired through the Victory Community Bank acquisition in 2020.

Plans currently suggest an open date in late December of 2022.

“We are adding to our top-quality team and continue to execute our Greater Cincinnati expansion strategy,” stated G. Scott McComb, Heartland’s Chairman, President and CEO. “Our brand of community banking is being well received in the region and we look forward to playing an active role in the community.”

According to Brian Brockhoff, Market President of the Greater Cincinnati region, “We are excited about our strategic growth and expansion into Cincinnati with our newest Kenwood banking center. We continue differentiating Heartland Bank from our peers and are pleased with the acceptance from our targeted client base, including business banking, middle market, commercial real estate, retail, private banking-residential and wealth management clients via our locally based execution.”

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 19 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May of 2022, Heartland was ranked #112 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2021.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations.