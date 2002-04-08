BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, the fastest-growing real estate brokerage on the planet and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( EXPI), today announced the appointment of Leo Pareja as Chief Strategy Officer.



In this role, Pareja will create strategies that reinforce and continuously evolve eXp Realty’s competitive advantage and industry-leading agent value proposition. He will also optimize the organization at large, seizing new opportunities for growth.

Pareja joined eXp Realty in June 2022 as President of Affiliated Services to oversee the company’s products and services. Under his leadership, the team launched Revenos , a new buyer and seller referral division that connects eXp agents to ready, willing and able buyers and sellers. In addition, he led the enhancement of eXp Solutions , a complete suite of industry-leading vendors, tools and services.

“Leo is a true visionary who has already left a tangible mark on our agent community with new initiatives like Revenos, which has reimagined referrals and lead-generation for eXp Realty,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “I am confident that in his new role, Leo will expand eXp Realty’s competitive advantage with new and groundbreaking initiatives.”

Pareja has 20 years of real estate experience and has been recognized as a top real estate agent in RealTrends’ The Thousand report, a No. 1 agent on the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals’ (NAHREP) Top 250 list and a 30 under 30 agent in Realtor® Magazine. He co-founded one of the largest private lending companies on the U.S. East Coast, as well as a fast-growing MLS technology vendor. He has served as founding president of NAHREP’s Metro D.C. chapter, and later as national president for the organization.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 86,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile and Poland and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

