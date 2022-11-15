Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2850 Quarry Lake Drive Baltimore, MD 21209

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 688 stocks valued at a total of $440.00Mil. The top holdings were GSK(1.29%), BNS(0.92%), and AZN(0.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 193,518 shares in NYSE:GSK, giving the stock a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.57 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $32.54 per share and a market cap of $66.18Bil. The stock has returned -22.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-book ratio of 6.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 148,867-share investment in NAS:VIRT. Previously, the stock had a 0.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.93 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Virtu Financial Inc traded for a price of $22.39 per share and a market cap of $2.23Bil. The stock has returned -17.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Virtu Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DOV by 23,101 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.63.

On 11/15/2022, Dover Corp traded for a price of $141.26 per share and a market cap of $19.83Bil. The stock has returned -17.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dover Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-book ratio of 4.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 126,470-share investment in NYSE:TU. Previously, the stock had a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.33 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, TELUS Corp traded for a price of $21.88 per share and a market cap of $31.07Bil. The stock has returned -0.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TELUS Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-book ratio of 2.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 60,459 shares in NAS:AZN, giving the stock a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.43 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, AstraZeneca PLC traded for a price of $63.91 per share and a market cap of $198.67Bil. The stock has returned 11.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AstraZeneca PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 95.42, a price-book ratio of 5.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.33 and a price-sales ratio of 4.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

