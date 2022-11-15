PR Newswire

Bronze Star Veteran Targets GovCon Businesses Seeking M&A Services

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- sbLiftOff, a mergers and acquisitions advisory firm serving government contracting and founder-led businesses, announced today that senior marketer and Army veteran Branden Irvine has joined its leadership team as Director of Sales and Marketing.

"sbLiftOff seeks exceptional people who are dedicated to honoring the values GovCon owners hold dear," says Sharon Heaton, CEO and owner of sbLiftOff. "Branden brings strong business acumen and emotional insight for our clients. He's a perfect culture fit for our team and the business leaders we are proud to serve."

Irvine, an Army veteran who was awarded a Bronze Star for service in Afghanistan, has led high-performing teams for top global brands like DEWALT, Craftsman, Irwin, Lenox, and Mac Tools. Irvine served as Senior Channel Marketing Manager at Stanley Black and Decker, Inc (NYSE: SWK), bringing award-winning, patented products to market in collaboration with Product Development and Supply Chain teams.

"sbLiftOff is known for its competency in mergers and acquisitions for government contracting companies, as well as its ability to help set-aside contractors, such as veterans, successfully sell. I look forward to working with founder-led businesses across America at all stages in their journey, from growth through acquisition through lift off and sale," said Irvine.

Irvine served as an Officer in the United States Army's 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), and deployed to Afghanistan as a Platoon Leader of Cavalry Scouts in 2012 and as an Executive Officer in 2013. In additional to being an Executive Officer, Irvine was also an Advisor to the Afghan National Police and Afghan National Army on Logistics. Mr. Irvine was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, and holds an Army Commendation Medal and a Combat Action Badge.

Irvine received an MBA from Duke University and BS in Political Science from SUNY Brockport.

About sbLiftOff

sbLiftOff is a leading M&A advisory firm that serves government contracting companies and founder led businesses nationwide. A trusted advisor, sbLiftOff has closed transactions in a wide variety of industries, including IT, data analytics, logistics, biotechnology, facilities maintenance, cyber security and human capital solutions.

Media Contact:

sbLiftOff Public Relations

April Umminger

7033406716

[email protected]

Securities transactions are conducted through StillPoint Capital, Member FINRA/SiP{C, Tamp, FL. Certain members of sbLiftOff are Registered Representatives of the Broker Dealer StillPoint Capital, LLC. sbLiftOff and StillPoint Capital, LLC are not affiliated entities. For more information on Registered Representatives and Broker Dealers visit BrokerCheck.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/branden-irvine-joins-sbliftoff-as-director-of-sales-and-marketing-301677953.html

SOURCE sbLiftOff