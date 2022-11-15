PR Newswire

Travel Industry Leaders Invited to Attend, Secure Your Spot Today

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UATP welcomes global airlines and travel industry leaders to attend Airline Distribution 2023. Airline Distribution 2023 will take place 7-9 March at The Liberty Hotel in Boston.

Airline Distribution is UATP's annual interactive conference that focuses on important distribution issues affecting the airlines. The neutral forum allows attendees to contribute ideas with industry leaders who are working to solve the complicated distribution questions facing the airlines today. Airline Distribution will focus on the many facets of airline distribution, with a mixture of airline and industry leaders featuring the recovery of business travel, airline interviews, payment advancements, changing technology and much more.

"Airline Distribution brings together some of the industry's greatest minds focused on solving the intricate distribution issues we're seeing today in the travel industry," said Wendy Ward, SVP, marketing and communications, UATP. "Attendees can expect invaluable face-to-face networking and the opportunity to gain first-hand experience to prepare for the future of travel."

Airline Distribution® draws industry experts from around the globe, offering unparalleled education and networking opportunities. To learn more about Airline Distribution 2023, please visit: https://uatp.com/airline-distribution-2023/

If you are interested in sponsoring or speaking at Airline Distribution 2023, contact [email protected].

For more information, visit UATP.com.

About UATP

UATP is a global payment solution owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine® which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Account Holders for accurate travel management.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE: AC); Air China; Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; Air Serbia; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; Avianca Airlines; BCD Travel; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Fareportal; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; Hight Point Travel; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; LATAM Airlines; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE:THYAO); United Airlines (NASDQAQ: UAL) and WestJet.

AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for Lufthansa German Airlines.

