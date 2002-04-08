REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria’s Secret & Co. (: VSCO) today announced it is introducing new technology to help customers easily find the right size when shopping on the Victoria’s Secret app for their favorite Victoria’s Secret and Victoria’s Secret PINK bras.



With approximately 23,000 associates trained to provide bra measurements in stores and robust online fit capabilities, VS&Co is already an industry leader in the bra fit experience. Now, in partnership with NetVirta, the world’s leading fit technology provider and creator of Verifyt®, customers will be able to leverage 3D scan technology to receive personalized bra size recommendations – no measuring tape needed. This latest offering in technology reflects the company’s continued focus on creating a welcoming, approachable environment both online and in stores, while demystifying finding the right sized bra.

“We have always dedicated ourselves to providing an exceptional customer experience, and our measuring and fit capabilities set us apart in the industry,” said Christine Rupp, Chief Customer Officer for VS&Co. “We are thrilled to offer this new technology to our customers to give them even more confidence when buying their favorite Victoria’s Secret and PINK bras.”

With this technology, customers online can easily select the best size and fit, reducing the need for returns and improving the overall customer experience.

“Finding the correct bra fit is a challenge for most women, and the challenge is magnified for those looking to shop online,” said Julia Barry, Director of Marketing at NetVirta. “Together with Victoria’s Secret, we will solve for one of the hardest-to-fit product categories in apparel retail.”

Customers can access Verifyt® through the Victoria’s Secret app.

ABOUT VICTORIA’S SECRET & CO.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (: VSCO) is a Fortune 500 specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, athleisure and swim, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. VS&Co is comprised of market leading brands, Victoria’s Secret and Victoria’s Secret PINK, that share a common purpose of inspiring and uplifting our customers in every stage of their lives. We are committed to empowering our more than 30,000 associates across a global footprint of over 1,350 retail stores in more than 70 countries. We provide our customers with products and experiences that make them feel good inside and out while driving positive change through the power of our products, platform and advocacy.

ABOUT NETVIRTA

NetVirta is the world's leading fit technology provider for medical, retail and sports equipment brands, helping customers order the right size with precision 3D scanning. Since its origins at MIT in 2008, NetVirta has opened offices in Boston and Singapore and has created the world’s only FDA-cleared scanning app, helping clinicians scan medical patients to create custom-fit orthotics and prosthetics. In 2019, NetVirta released Verifyt® to help apparel and footwear brands reduce returns and improve customer satisfaction loyalty with personalized size recommendations. NetVirta works with some of the biggest names in retail, sporting equipment, and medical including Wolverine Worldwide, Riddell, Orthoamerica, Tecnica, EVO.com, among others. For more information, please visit www.netvirta.com.

For further information, please contact:

VS&Co Media Relations

Brooke Wilson

[email protected]