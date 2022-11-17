i3+Verticals%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: IIIV) (“i3 Verticals” or the “Company”), announced today that management plans to hold one-on-one investor meetings at the following upcoming conferences.

Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville on November 17, 2022

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference in New York City on December 7, 2022

D.A. Davidson FinTech & Payments Spotlight Conference in New York City on December 8, 2022

About i3 Verticals, Inc.

The Company delivers seamless integrated software and services to customers in strategic vertical markets. Building on its broad suite of software and services solutions, the Company creates and acquires software products to serve the specific needs of its customers. The Company’s primary strategic verticals are Public Sector (including Education) and Healthcare.

