Global denim icon Wrangler%26reg%3Bannounced today the digital auction of a one-of-one belt buckle hand-crafted by legendary buckle and jewelry company Montana+Silversmiths%26reg%3B, which costs more than $40,000 in celebration of the brand’s diamond anniversary. Wrangler will donate 100% of all proceeds to Western Sports Foundation and Lead Changes, two independent non-profit organizations dedicated to preserving and promoting the western way of life.

“Wrangler has drawn inspiration from the code of the west since its inception in 1947, and we couldn’t be more excited to honor our roots by working to preserve the culture and heritage of the great American cowboy,” said Allen Montgomery, vice president western and workwear – Wrangler. “We couldn’t think of a better finale to our 75th anniversary than working with two incredible organizations that are dedicated to empowering youth through embracing the power of the Cowboy Spirit."

Celebrating the beauty and originality of the buckle and the legends who represent the spirit of the west, a “Hands of Wrangler” photo series on @wrangler and @wranglernetwork social channels will highlight the buckle’s tour across the U.S. to meet iconic brand ambassadors of past and present, including Cody Johnson, JB Mauney, Leon Bridges and more.

With Wrangler celebrating 75 years, bidding opens today at a fitting $7,500 for the 6.34-carat buckle featuring 75 diamonds, yellow gold, blue topaz and sterling silver accents. Facilitated by WSMAuctioneers.com, a premier digital auction platform, the sale will support the missions of the selected charities, with earnings split evenly between the two.

For Western Sports Foundation and Lead Changes, in-person training events and camps play a significant role in connecting young people with the values and lifestyle of the west. Proceeds from this charitable auction will help facilitate these touchpoints and continue cultivating well-rounded cowboys and cowgirls for the future.

The+auction+will+be+live through December 30, 2022, at 5 p.m. and the winner will be announced in January 2023. To learn more about the Wrangler 75th Anniversary diamond belt buckle, visit WSM.com andwranglernetwork.com.

About Wrangler®

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for 75 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

About Western Sports Foundation

Western Sports Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the overall success of western sports by advancing athletes’ health and well-being by providing necessary life resources and financial counsel. By training rodeo athletes in life skills, financial acumen and mental and physical fitness, Western Sports Foundation aims to prepare athletes for life beyond competition.

About Lead Changes

Lead Changes is committed to using horsemanship as a tool to equip youth with leadership skills, confidence and integrity. Led by world-renowned horseman, Chris Cox, the organization cultivates young cowboys and cowgirls by teaching them to ride and use the horse to develop leadership skills at an early age. Educational programs within the organization are designed to enrich the lives of youth from around the country and create strong, responsible future leaders.

