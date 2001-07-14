Tetra+Tech%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded the Company a single-award contract with a $38 million ceiling, to support the expansion of strategic climate adaptation and resilience programming worldwide.

Under the five-year flagship global Climate Adaptation Support Activity (CASA), Tetra Tech will support USAID to achieve its Climate Strategy goals by designing forward-looking and inclusive adaptation and resilience programs worldwide.

Tetra Tech climate and disaster risk reduction experts will develop and apply predictive climate models that incorporate socioeconomic data to identify disaster risk reduction strategies and long-term climate change adaptation options in agriculture, water, energy, and other sectors.

“The impacts of global climate change continue to threaten the health and well-being of the world’s most vulnerable nations and communities,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “Tetra Tech has supported USAID’s climate adaptation work in developing countries for more than 40 years. We look forward to using our Leading with Science® approach to continue supporting USAID in their effort to accelerate climate action worldwide.”

