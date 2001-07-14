Regions+Bank is proud to announce it has been designated as a 2023 Military Friendly Employer and 2023 Military Spouse Friendly Employer by Military+Friendly%26reg%3B, an organization that measures the commitment of companies to create professional opportunities that leverage military experience.

“Our company is stronger because of the dedication of veterans and their spouses who have found a home at Regions while leveraging their strengths and talents to serve our customers and communities,” said Clara Green, head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Regions Bank. “We are committed to serving and supporting military members, veterans and their families in every community we serve. In addition, Regions Bank is committed+to+providing+job+opportunities, career training, mentorship and more for service members and families seeking to transition to civilian careers.”

Regions established a career transition program called BRAVE+%26ndash%3B+Building+Regions+Associate+Veteran+Experience – specifically for the purpose of supporting veterans and military spouses during their transitions to the civilian workforce. The bank is also a member of the Military+Spouse+Employment+Partnership (MSEP), a Department of Defense career program connecting military spouses with hundreds of member employers who commit to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses. Further, Regions works with the national program Hiring+Our+Heroes, which helps connect transitioning service members and their families with career opportunities.

“Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers designation elevate the standard for military programs globally; they have invested in substantive programs that promote positive outcomes for service members, military spouses, and veterans within their organizations,” said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly. “For these employers, hiring military is more than just the right thing to do; it’s a standard that makes good business sense.”

Institutions earning the 2023 Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over one thousand companies participated in the 2023 Military Friendly survey.

Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion and Advancement of veterans and military employees.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation ( NYSE:RF, Financial), with $158 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

About Military Friendly Employers

Military Friendly is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,700 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly designation. Military Friendly ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly lists and methodology can be found at militaryfriendly.com%2Fmfcguide.

About VIQTORY:

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine, G.I. Jobs and Military Friendly brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at Viqtory.com.

