John Marshall Bank (“JMB” or the “Bank”), subsidiary of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JMSB), is proud to announce that Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer, Jason R. McDonough, has received the President’s Award from HomeAid National Capital Region while attending their Annual Gala and Auction. The President’s Award is presented to those who show exceptional dedication to the goal of ending homelessness through service to HomeAid National Capital Region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005455/en/

Jason McDonough - Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer with Kristyn Burr - Executive Director & CEO, HomeAid National Capital Region (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. McDonough, who has served on the board of directors at HomeAid National Capital Region for the last nine years and is currently the board’s Immediate Past President, brings his commercial real estate and lending experience from the Bank to assist in HomeAid National Capital Region’s mission and growth throughout Northern Virginia and surrounding communities. He also currently chairs HomeAid National Capital Region’s Governance Committee.

“I’m honored to have received the President’s Award from HomeAid, while at their biggest yearly event,” stated Mr. McDonough. “It has been a privilege to serve on this board with my peers in the building industry and to be able to accept this award in the company of my family and colleagues.”

HomeAid National Capital Region, whose recent expansion to serve communities throughout the DC Metro area was led, in part, by Mr. McDonough, has been an affiliate of HomeAid America for the past 21 years. In this time, they have been part of a national vision of working to connect local nonprofit organizations with homebuilding experts to create dignified, safe, and stable living spaces for those experiencing or are at risk of homelessness.

About John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.:

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. John Marshall Bank is a $2.31 billion bank headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. with one loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington D.C. Metro area. JMB offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals. Dedicated Relationship Managers serve as direct points-of-contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including Charter and Private Schools, Government Contractors, Health Services, Nonprofits and Associations, Professional Services, Property Management Companies, and Title Companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005455/en/