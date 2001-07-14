Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced that Ascension has selected Qualtrics’ patient experience solutions to help transform how the national health system gathers feedback from its patients and turns those insights into improvements to their experiences.

Ascension is a leading nonprofit, Catholic health system committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to vulnerable people and people living in poverty. It operates more than 2,600 sites of care – including 139 hospitals – in 19 states. The health system is looking to better understand where friction points exist within the healthcare experience so it can drive scalable improvements and deliver an unmatched patient experience.

The healthcare industry is increasing its focus on the needs of patients as consumers. In a recent study, 59% of patients said they wanted their healthcare experience to mirror that of a positive retail experience. In determining their loyalty to a healthcare provider, eight in 10 patients say customer service is the second most decisive factor (after quality of care). Listening to patients and families and improving their experiences - something Ascension has been focused on for years - are key to enhancing tailored access to all, earning patient loyalty, improving system design and providing care to more patients.

“Given Ascension’s mission to commit to more personalized, compassionate and equitable care for all the populations it serves, Qualtrics is just the right fit,” said Qualtrics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adrienne Boissy. “As many health systems do, Ascension serves a wide range of communities and patient expectations and needs. Ascension deeply understands the imperative to listen differently and to do something about what it hears. By adopting Qualtrics to help transform the patient experience, Ascension has recognized the time is now for real change, and we are thrilled and honored to be its partner.”

Qualtrics helps healthcare and life sciences organizations design experiences that improve satisfaction, loyalty and trust. Qualtrics helps organizations deliver a seamless and compassionate healthcare experience by optimizing the moments that matter most to patients, employees and communities. Qualtrics delivers the most comprehensive platform for strategic experience management, helping healthcare organizations listen to patients and employees on their terms, uncover what matters most and act quickly to create meaningful impact. In doing so, experience data can be paired with quality, operational and financial data to articulate real value. The AI-powered solutions help leaders understand the key drivers of patient and employee behavior, predict what they want and automate actions that make it faster, easier and more efficient to personalize experiences at scale. Qualtrics is a CMS-approved vendor for all required CAHPS programs, and the only HITRUST-certified and FEDRAMP-compliant experience management platform on the market, so organizations can confidently collect and analyze data knowing sensitive information is secure.

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 16,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about.

