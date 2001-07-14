Okta%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), a leading independent identity provider, today announced Okta for US Military – a new IL4 identity environment built exclusively for the DoD and approved mission partners. Hosted on the .mil domain (okta.mil), it is a modern, cloud-native identity solution for DoD identity data categorized as Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) that requires IL4-level protection.

Okta for US Military is designed to support the DoD’s software modernization, cloud adoption, and Zero Trust security capabilities and partnerships by moving mission-critical, sensitive data to Okta solutions. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud (US), the environment now connects through a Boundary Cloud Access Point (BCAP) to protect the Defense Information Systems Network. Okta and AWS have a long-term collaboration to secure and modernize the U.S. federal government’s IT infrastructure and services by leveraging the advantages of a cloud-based approach.

“Since obtaining our conditional IL4+Provisional+Authorization+%28PA%29, Okta has continued to invest in developing identity solutions to help the DoD more easily secure and transform its digital infrastructure, and to create better experiences for its personnel and partners,” said Katy Mann, Vice President of Federal, Okta. “With Okta for US Military, it has never been simpler for DoD-wide customers to achieve mission objectives faster with the industry’s leading cloud-native and independent identity platform that integrates into modern DoD applications.”

Okta for US Military centralizes digital trust policies so both Common Access Card (CAC) and non-CAC communities can securely access mission-relevant resources across different platforms and devices. The solution also enables DoD mission owners to leverage secure, audited identity and access management for their on-premises, web-based, and modern cloud-native apps.

Learn more about Okta for US Military and how Okta serves the DoD at okta.com%2FDoD.

About Okta

Okta is the World’s Identity Company. As the leading independent Identity partner, we free everyone to safely use any technology—anywhere, on any device or app. The most trusted brands trust Okta to enable secure access, authentication, and automation. With flexibility and neutrality at the core of our Okta Workforce Identity and Customer Identity Clouds, business leaders and developers can focus on innovation and accelerate digital transformation, thanks to customizable solutions and more than 7,000 pre-built integrations. We’re building a world where Identity belongs to you. Learn more at okta.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005728/en/